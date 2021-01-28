Deaconess has appointments available for COVID vaccine for eligible candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re 70 and older, a healthcare worker or first responder, Deaconess officials say they have many open appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Clergy who see patients in a healthcare setting are also eligible.
Officials urge you to get your shots now if you’re in that group.
Officials say once the state changes eligibility to the next age group, they’ll see a higher demand.
To make an appointment go to www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine or go to https://ourshot.in.gov.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
