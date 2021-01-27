EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. A robust area of low pressure will bring a periods of snow mixing with some rain during the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1-2 inches by this evening. During the afternoon, temps will hover just above freezing along with the ground temps. Expect slippery roads late this afternoon through the evening commute.
Thursday, brighter but cold as high temps only reach the mid-30s.
