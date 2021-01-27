EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. A robust area of low pressure will bring a periods of snow mixing with some rain during the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1-2 inches by this evening. During the afternoon, temps will hover just above freezing along with the ground temps. Expect slippery roads late this afternoon through the evening commute.