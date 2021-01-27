Wabash Co. school board member says he won’t resign

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - In Wabash County, a school board member says he’s not stepping down.
Board member Ryan Peter apologized at Monday’s school board meeting, saying his “off color videos” have been permanently removed from TikTok.
He previously posted videos expressing frustration at being a school board member during the pandemic, and he encouraged listeners to lie to public health officials during contact tracing.
“It’s time to put this matter behind and move forward. Mr. Schuler, under no circumstances will I resign., and I will finish serving my term,” said Peter.
The Wabash County School board released a statement saying that all other members reject Peter’s statements and views.
