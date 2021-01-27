USI’s founding first lady dies at age 90

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana officials announced that Betty J. Fordice Rice, the founding First Lady of the University, died peacefully at her residence in York, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
She was 90-years-old.
In a press release, President Dr. Ronald Rochan said he spoke with Mrs. Rice just last week.
Dr. Rochan went on to say that Dr. and Mrs. Rice were the founding first couple of the university and set the bar in their service to our community.
