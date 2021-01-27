Three options for I-69 Ohio River Crossing presented to Henderson Planning Commission

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We are learning more about what connecting parts of the future I-69 Ohio River Crossing may look like.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials presented possibilities to the Henderson Planning Commission during a virtual public hearing Tuesday night.
“The main goal is to get I-69 complete. Safety is always of importance in any infrastructure project we build, but we have to do it and be fiscally responsible,” said Gary Valentine with KYTC.
Henderson’s Planning Commission was presented three possible options. One of them is single-point urban interchange which may or may not in include a nearby roundabout.
Evansville has a similar design at Green River Road at the Lloyd Expressway.
Transportation leaders say this design allows for more safety and fewer conflict points, plus moves traffic efficiently with fewer signals, and takes up less space than a regular interchange.
“These concepts could be mixed and matched. If you like one thing on one alternate, we may be able to include that in the other alternate,” said Engineer Jerry Leslie.
The remaining couple of options allow for continuous flow and street scaping opportunities.
Each of them put a double roundabout at 351.
One design crafts a third roundabout at the 2084 intersection.
Crews could, as they put it, “turn dirt” as early as next year.
