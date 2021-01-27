1-2” of snow by Wednesday night, sharply colder end to week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -1-2″ of snow will blanket the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The clouds and snow will move out overnight, and clear skies will let the low plunge to 22 degrees on Thursday morning. Sunny and frigid Thursday with a high of 34. Friday will also be sunny with low of 20 and a high of 42. Heavy rainfall possible over the weekend as the next weather maker moves in. Around an inch of rainfall possible from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. High temps will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 for the weekend and then drop back down into the lower 40s to start next week. Dry weather Monday-Wednesday.