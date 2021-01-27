Person rushed to hospital after shooting near Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting near Bosse Field.
That happened just after 1 Wednesday morning.
Police say they believe it started as a dispute on Maxwell Avenue, but the person shot was found near East Morgan Avenue.
We’re still waiting on an update from police on a condition.
However, we know someone was taken in for questioning.
Meanwhile, crews trying to knock down a house fire on Eichel Avenue heard those gunshots. The chief was actually the one to radio police.
Even our crew on scene heard them just a few blocks away.
Police say they don’t believe the fire and the shooting are connected.
It was a home that caught fire just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. It took several hours to get it under control.
We’ll be checking in with investigators for more information on what happened and if anyone was inside.
