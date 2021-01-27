Owensboro Police search for missing woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for a missing person.
They say it was reported around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Poindexter Street.
Police say 22-year-old Katelynn Hagan walked away from home.
They say she suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the 400 block of Crabtree Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue/pink jacket, black and white sweatpants, and black shoes
Anyone with any information about her location is asked to contact dispatch at 270-687-8888.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.