8 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported; just Gibson and Spencer now in red

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths.
The total now sits at 617,176 confirmed positive cases and 9,470 COVID-19 deaths.
The map looks much different than last week. There are only a handful of counties in red in the entire state. They include Gibson and Spencer Counties.
The map shows eight new deaths in our local counties. They include three in Warrick County, two in Spencer County, and one in Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Perry Counties.
It shows 116 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 33 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Perry County, 10 new cases in Posey County, 28 new cases in Gibson County, and 10 new cases in Spencer County, and seven new cases in Pike County.
Gov. Holcomb will give a briefing Wednesday.
Watch it here at 1:30 p.m.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,795 cases, 256 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,602 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,866 cases, 102 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,569 cases, 30 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,428 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,783 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,946 cases, 24 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,195 cases, 26 deaths
