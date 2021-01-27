Egyptian Health Dept. opens vaccine wait list

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the state of Illinois reported 3,751 new COVID-19 cases and 81 additional deaths statewide.
The state now has now had a total of 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the state’s COVID map, there are 25 new cases in our Illinois counties.
Those include 12 in White County, seven in Wayne County, four in Wabash County and two new cases in Edwards County.
The coronavirus dashboard showed one new death in Wayne County.
Egyptian Health Department has opened a COVID-19 Vaccination Wait-List for individuals in Phase 1A and 1B who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine.
For those that are eligible, please call 618-273-3326 extension 2260 and leave a message with your name, phone number, city that you reside in and the reason that you qualify for a vaccine (example: age or job title/employer).
You will be added to a wait-list. Those on the wait-list will be called in the event that a vaccine appointment was canceled or when there are extra vaccines at the end of a clinic.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,563 cases, 43 deaths
- White County - 1,436 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,236 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 487 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.