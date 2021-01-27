5 more COVID-19 deaths in Green River District; 213 new local cases in KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported five new COVID-19 related deaths and 182 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 105 are in Daviess County, 24 are in Henderson County, 15 are in Ohio County, 13 are in Hancock County, 10 are in Union County, nine are in McLean County and six are in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the new deaths included two residents of Ohio County, and one resident from each Daviess, Henderson and Webster counties.
The district has now recorded a total of 17,363 residents who have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those, officials say 13,214 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County coronavirus dashboard is showing 31 new cases Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 3,503 confirmed cases. Of those cases, they have had 2,287 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 1,009
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,957 cases, 134 deaths, 6,022 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,512 cases, 49 deaths, 2,295 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,503 cases, 117 deaths, 2,287 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,082 cases, 44 deaths, 1,583 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,786 cases, 56 deaths, 2,878 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,002 cases, 16 deaths, 756 recovered
- McLean Co. - 733 cases, 25 deaths, 562 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,127 cases, 10 deaths, 917 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 676 cases, 14 deaths, 496 recovered
