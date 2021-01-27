Little leaves USI, enters transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior forward Emmanuel Little announced that he is leaving the men’s basketball program and will be entering the transfer portal. Little was ranked second on the Screaming Eagles with 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
The senior forward concludes his USI career ranked eighth in points (1,313) and fifth in rebounds (797).
“We are thankful for Emmanuel’s contributions to our program during his time at USI,” said USI Head Coach Stan Gouard. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.