Henderson hosting public meeting on Sports Complex project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A public meeting to allow citizens to learn more about proposed plans for the new sports complex and offer comments has been set for Monday, Feb. 1.
The open house-style public meeting is set for 4-6 p.m. at the Henderson County Extension’s Expo Center, 3341 Kentucky 351 (Zion Road), behind the Kentucky Farm Bureau office.
Members of the sports complex committee along with City of Henderson Special Projects Manager Dylan Ward and other city staff will be available to talk with citizens about the project.
In compliance with the Kentucky Department for Public Health “Healthy At Work” COVID-19 guidelines, the Henderson County Extension Expo has these restrictions for in-person attendance:
- In-person attendance is limited to no more than 25 people who will maintain six feet of space from everyone who is not a member of their household.
- Masks will be required at all times while participating in the meeting.
- No food or drink is allowed in the meeting room.
The 65-acre sports complex site is located on Airline Road near Bent Creek Subdivision and was recently annexed into the city.
For those who would rather not participate in an in-person meeting, a separate virtual opportunity to hear a presentation about the project and offer comments via the Zoom platform will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.
Please use the Chat box feature for asking questions and making comments for the record.
The brief presentation will take place shortly after the 1:30 p.m. start time and the meeting will remain open for a time period after the presentation to receive questions and comments.
