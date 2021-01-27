HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) -Henderson community members advocating for a change in cannabis law.
They’re supporting the Lowest Law Enforcement Priority Ordinance.
We’re told by those community members that the LLEPO means no arrest made for minor possession of cannabis.
That minor possession meaning one ounce or less of cannabis.
Grace Henderson is one woman who presented her argument, alongside her friend Tom Rector, to the commissioners on Tuesday.
She says she has 25 diagnosis in which medical marijuana would help settle 17 of.
Henderson says Rector was actually the one who helped get the LLEPO passed in Louisville.
“It’s important for me, I mean obviously, I’m an adult and I’m going to make the decisions that I need to make to give myself the best health outcomes that I can, but there’s a lot of kids that can benefit from this. There’s a lot of adults who can benefit from this. I think everyone should be allowed to work a hard days work and medicate in the best way that works best for their bodies,” Henderson said.
Grace says she’s hoping the LLEPO is drafted as an ordinance and then voted in on February 9 at the next city commissioners meeting.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.