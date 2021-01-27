Friday After 5 returns for summer 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 is a go this summer starting May 21.
The pandemic shut down the weekly event last summer. This will be its 25th year.
This year, there’s a new director, Francine Marseille.
She says since they had to cancel last summer because of the pandemic, it’s given them more time to book entertainment and plan out COVID precautionary measures for this year.
Marseille has had specific COVID safety training to help her navigate through 2021′s planning.
The weekly event will be enforcing CDC guidelines. Organizers will be working with the city, ensuring it’s safe to open every Friday.
“Even if everybody was vaccinated, we don’t expect being able to take the masks off until towards the end of the year,” said Marseille.
Organizers add for the first time ever, the Hydrofair and Owensboro Air Show will be happening during Friday After 5. This year there will be one mile of music, new bands and a Christmas in July celebration.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.