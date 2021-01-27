Eagles outlast Hounds with strong fourth-quarter effort

Indianapolis (5-7, 5-7 GLVC), which led 25-23 at the break, charged back behind the play of junior guard Mya Scheidt, who led the Greyhounds with 15 points. Scheidt, who drained five shots from behind the arc for the game, connected on a pair of three-pointers in a two-minute span that got UIndy to within three points (49-46) with three minutes to play.