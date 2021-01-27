COVID vaccine dates announced for personnel in Daviess Co. area schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Staff members at schools in the Owensboro/Daviess County area will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
School staff members are included in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Kentucky under Phase 1B.
School officials say the first dose will be administered to staff from Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools over a six-day period, spanning two weekends in February.
The second will be administered on the same days in March.
- 1st dose: Friday-Sunday, February 5-7 & February 12-14
- 2nd dose: Friday-Sunday, March 5-7 & March 12-14
OPS officials say on the Friday dates, the vaccine will be administered at the Walmart on Highway 54 in the lawn and garden section of the store.
On the Saturday and Sunday dates, they tell us the vaccine will be administered at Owensboro High School in the north gymnasium.
There will be specific entrance and exit points at both locations.
