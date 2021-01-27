Chief Deputy Robinson announces run for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Chief Deputy of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Robinson, has announced his 2022 candidacy for Sheriff.
Robinson is a 22-year law enforcement veteran.
An outdoor, drive-in style, announcement gathering will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. outside the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center Auditorium.
Attendees are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Masks are required.
Current Sheriff Dave Wedding’s second term will expire after December 31, 2022. Under Indiana law a sheriff cannot seek a third consecutive term.
Chief Deputy Robinson is a Newburgh, Indiana native and Castle High School graduate.
He’s known his wife Janie since high school. They have three children, Kayla, Katelyn, and Kyle.
