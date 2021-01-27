Baptist Health changing visitation policy; allowing 1 essential caregiver

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Thursday, Baptist Health Madisonville is revising the visitation policy for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices to allow one essential caregiver to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests. There will be limited exceptions.
“When the surge in local Covid cases accelerated at the end of last year, we made the difficult decision to not allow visitation for our patients,” stated Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville. “While it was not what any of us wanted to happen, our primary focus had to be on the safety of our patients and staff during a time when this virus was spreading rapidly.”
At the hospital, visitation hours will be from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, seven days a week. One visitor will be allowed for the following:
- Patients under age 18 (one parent or guardian)
- Women in labor (one birthing partner)
- NICU (both parents)
- End-of-life patients (will be determined on case-by-case basis)
- Dependent patients who require assistance (one caregiver)
- Emergency Room patients (one support person if patient is non-Covid)
- Surgical patients (one person may accompany patient)
- Inpatients (One visitor during visiting hours, must remain in patient room.)
- Critical Care patients (One visitor per day may visit during a two-hour period during visiting hours.)
- No visitors are allowed in ED Split Flow, ED Waiting Room or with any Covid-19 positive or suspect patients on any unit.
- No visitors on Behavioral Health except at the request of the psychiatrist.
- Visitors are not allowed in the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics due to the risk of infection for oncology and autoimmune patients. Limited exceptions may be approved by the Director.
All visitors will be screened prior to visitation, which will include having a temperature taken and must wear a mask at all times in the facilities. No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time.
For Baptist Health Medical Group offices and outpatient facilities, a single essential caregiver will also be allowed.
“Now that the virus numbers are stabilizing and even trending downward, added with the protection that the vaccine is bringing to our employees and community at large, we feel that we can begin to loosen these visitation restrictions slowly and bring some added comfort to our patients and their families,” added Lipson.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.