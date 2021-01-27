Armed robbery suspect arrested following incident at Owensboro High School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say an armed robbery suspect is in custody after an incident at Owensboro High School on Wednesday.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to 1800 Frederica St. after 38-year-old Brandon Jackson followed a school employee into the building.
Officers say when the suspect was confronted and asked to leave, he became aggressive with the staff member before finally exiting the building.
After observing the suspect, police identified Jackson as the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday. During this incident, officer say the suspect got into a victim’s vehicle at a red light, pulled out a knife and demanded money. Afterward, the driver fled on foot and flagged down a police officer.
According to a press release, officers located the vehicle abandoned in the area, but the suspect was not found.
Jackson is charged for first-degree robbery in connection to Tuesday’s incident. He’s also charged with first-degree burglary, menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and registered sex offender school restrictions following the incident at Owensboro High School.
