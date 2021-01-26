Sen. Mills Pitches neighborhood champion program in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, Senator Robby Mills spoke to City Commissioners about launching a new program.
It would be called “neighborhood champion” and would focus on the east end of town.
With the group, “New Works,” they are going to be talking to residents about what they can do to better the neighborhood.
The program will cost about $70,000 a year.
“A lot of times experts will come in to a neighborhood and say this is what you need to do, but it really works better when the neighbors are actually involved in it and bubbles up, and that is what we are hoping to bring about in this relaunch of the neighborhood champions program,” said Senator Robby Mills.
The next step will be fundraising to help raise more money for the project.
