School board awards COVID-19 days to staff, pay increases for nurses & health aides in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Board turned its attention to the future, one still accounting for the coronavirus.
As you said, the meeting had numerous agenda items having to do with teachers and staff for the upcoming year. All while still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the items were passed unanimously with very little discussion.
For nurses, a 5% pay increase was approved to compensate them for their additional responsibilities amidst the pandemic as well as the increase of critical health conditions among students. A pay increase for health aides was also unanimously approved.
And for all employees, an additional ten COVID sick days were given.
”This evening I’d like to recommend that the Board approve the addition of 10 COVID-19 days for all employees, retroactive back to January 4th, 2021 as presented. Anything COVID-related, those days would apply for. It could be a family member, it doesn’t necessarily have to happen at work but it could,” said Superintendent Brad Schneider.
Superintendent Schneider said the reason for the ten COVID days was because the most recent stimulus package did not include those sick days for teachers. He said passing that agenda item would be a safety net for all Warrick County employees.
