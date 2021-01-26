Public hearing set for CenterPoint’s proposed gas rate increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing for Evansville residents to comment about CenterPoint’s proposed rate increase for gas utility service.
CenterPoint filed a petition for a new schedule of rates and charges for gas utility service.
That public hearing is set for February 1 at 6 p.m. local time.
A hearing will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Evansville where ratepayers will have the chance to speak directly to the Commission or submit written comments.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Commission will be mainly hosting the hearing virtually.
If ratepayers would like to watch the field hearing but do not plan to provide comments, they may do so at the YouTube link here.
There are three options for providing comments:
- For those wanting to make written comments, you man submit those to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm. Ratepayers can also submit their comments by mail or email.
- Mail: Consumer Services Staff Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Email: uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov
- Customers who want to make verbal comments to the Commission via WebEx teleconference are encouraged to RSVP by noon central time on Monday, February 1 by calling 1-317-232-5888 or by going online to https://www.in.gov/oucc/.
- Those who don’t wish to provide a written comment or are unable to join the WebEx on their own may come to the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Evansville to provide comments to the Commission via WebEx with the assistance of Commission and OUCC staff.
