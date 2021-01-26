Person killed in Grand Canyon bus crash identified as Boonville woman

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFIE) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges of Boonville, Indiana, as the person who died in an Arizona bus crash Friday.
The tour bus that rolled over at the Grand Canyon, killing Vogues and injuring others, was operated by Las Vegas tour company, Comedy on Deck, authorities said Monday.
The company offers tours guided by comedians.
Three people were critically injured, including two later transported to Las Vegas for treatment. They are now stable.
40 other passengers were treated and released.
Authorities say the cause of the rollover is under investigation, though a fire official has said speed appeared to be a factor.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
