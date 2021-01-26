Next Dubois Co. vaccination clinic set for Saturday

By 14 News Staff | January 26, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 5:29 AM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another vaccine clinic is set for Saturday in Dubois County.

Health Department officials say they have room for 450 eligible recipients.

They also had a clinic this past Saturday, where more than 900 people got their shot.

[Previous: COVID-19 vaccination clinic goes ‘really well’ in Dubois Co.]

While the health department is booked on daily vaccinations, people who missed out on those can make an appointment for the weekend clinic.

That’s happening again at Jasper Middle from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can go to https://ourshot.in.gov to register.

