Next Dubois Co. vaccination clinic set for Saturday

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another vaccine clinic is set for Saturday in Dubois County.
Health Department officials say they have room for 450 eligible recipients.
They also had a clinic this past Saturday, where more than 900 people got their shot.
While the health department is booked on daily vaccinations, people who missed out on those can make an appointment for the weekend clinic.
That’s happening again at Jasper Middle from 8 a.m. to noon.
You can go to https://ourshot.in.gov to register.
