39 new local COVID cases reported in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the state of Illinois reported 3,667 new COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths statewide.
The state now has now had a total of 1,108,430 cases and 18,883 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the state’s COVID map, there are 39 new cases in our Illinois counties.
Those include 13 in Wabash County, 11 in White County, eight in Wayne County and seven in Edwards County.
The coronavirus dashboard showed no new deaths in our area.
On Monday, Illinois is moving into Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.
This phase includes those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers like teachers, first responders, grocery workers and public transit workers.
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new portal on coronavirus.illinois.gov to provide residents with easily accessible information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus.illinois.gov will provide eligible residents with nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Monday, Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state, eligible residents can schedule an appointment here.
Over the next few days, additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments.
At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,556 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,424 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,232 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 485 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.