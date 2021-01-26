Neighborhood Watch: Theft suspect caught on camera

(WFIE) - Here’s your Neighborhood Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Henderson Police are investigating an apparent attack on two juveniles.
Officers met the kids at Deaconess Henderson Monday night where they were being treated for their injuries.
One victims said she was hit in the shoulder with a stun gun. The other victim said he was stabbed in the hand.
Both were released.
If you know anything about this, call HPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Henderson Police are also investigating the theft of a gun.
Officers say someone stoke a black Ruger LCP .38 caliber handgun from a man’s vehicle Monday night.
It happened in the 1600 block of Sterling Creek Drive.
Call HPD or Crime Stoppers if you know anything about this crime.
The Evansville Police Department has released video of a theft suspect.
Officers say he stole an eight foot silver and black metal brake used for bending metal. It looks like a ladder.
Alexander West Funeral Home on West Illinois Street captured this video.
If you recognize the man on the scooter call EPD or the We-Tip Hotline.
Plus, White County Sheriff, Doug Maier, announced on Facebook today that he will be retiring on March 1.
