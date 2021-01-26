7 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 69 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 80 additional deaths.
The total now sits at 614,946 confirmed positive cases and 9,432 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows seven new deaths in our local counties, including five in Vanderburgh County and one in both Dubois and Gibson counties.
It shows 69 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 31 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Spencer County, four new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Pike County and two new cases in Perry County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,679 cases, 255 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,590 cases, 81 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,833 cases, 99 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,561 cases, 29 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,418 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,755 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,936 cases, 22 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,188 cases, 26 deaths
