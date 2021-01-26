13 more local COVID deaths reported in KY; Green River District adds 260 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 260 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 179 are in Daviess County, 33 are in Ohio County, 17 are in Henderson County, 12 are in McLean County, 11 are in Webster County, six are in Union County, and two are in Hancock county.
Green River health officials say the new deaths included three residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and five residents of Ohio County.
The district has now had 17,181 total cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases, officials say 13,023 people recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing three more deaths and 29 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded a total of 3,472 cases. Of those, 2,260 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently 1,095 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,852 cases, 133 deaths, 5,933 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,474 cases, 49 deaths, 2,259 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,472 cases, 117 deaths, 2,260 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,067 cases, 42 deaths, 1,562 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,762 cases, 55 deaths, 2,842 recovered
- Webster Co. - 996 cases, 15 deaths, 743 recovered
- McLean Co. - 724 cases, 25 deaths, 553 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,117 cases, 10 deaths, 903 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 663 cases, 14 deaths, 487 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.