Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

By Bethany Miller | January 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 10:40 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 3 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Chandler Moore - North
    • 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in win vs Mt. Vernon
  • Dashawn Willett - Harrison
    • 20 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds in win vs Memorial
  • Gavin Schippert - Reitz
    • 20 points, 7 rebounds in win vs Mater Dei
  • Gerard Thomas - Henderson Co.
    • 16 points including the game-winner vs Central
    • Scored 7 of the last 10 points of the game
    • 9-of-10 from the free throw line

Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced on 14 News at 10.

