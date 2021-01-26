Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 3 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Chandler Moore - North
- 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in win vs Mt. Vernon
- Dashawn Willett - Harrison
- 20 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds in win vs Memorial
- Gavin Schippert - Reitz
- 20 points, 7 rebounds in win vs Mater Dei
- Gerard Thomas - Henderson Co.
- 16 points including the game-winner vs Central
- Scored 7 of the last 10 points of the game
- 9-of-10 from the free throw line
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced on 14 News at 10.
