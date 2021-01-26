Henderson restaurant opens under new ownership

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A Henderson restaurant is back open under new ownership.
The Eastgate Family Restaurant closed for two weeks in early January during the transition.
They revamped the inside, and now, new restaurant owners Willie and Sarah Hopper say they are excited to welcome customers back. Manager Hayley Lindsey says they have been extra busy.
She hopes the community will keep that support going through 2021.
”We are so excited. We are able to do the 50% capacity, and it’s so great to see all the customers that are finally getting to come in because we’ve got our tables six feet apart,” said Lindsey. “And everybody is feeling comfortable so I’m super excited about it.”
Lindsey says their menu remains the same with just a few small additions that she believes customers will love.
