Fake City of Evansville emails sent to local business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Fake City of Evansville email notices have been circulating to local businesses.
The emails take the form of a City of Evansville Business Permit and Licensing Division notice. They appear to be sent by the City’s eGov communications platform.
Security experts have identified these emails as phishing attempts to collect sensitive information.
If you receive a suspected phishing email, do not open any associated links, notify your IT staff and report it to the Evansville Police Department.
