EVSC in need of subs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation is in need of substitute teachers.
There are currently 1,500 teachers and 22,000 students in Evansville schools and there is a large need for subs with flexible scheduling.
“We can never really have too many subs. More we have in the system the better. You have very flexible opportunities to select your job. So we have many subs in the system that can only work one day a week, two days a week because they have other obligations or jobs. Really the more subs we have in the system the better,” said EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg.
