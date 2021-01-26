EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 6:00 a.m.
Fog, mist, and drizzle early but morning temps will remain above freezing. This afternoon, mostly cloudy and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 40s.
Wednesday, an area of low pressure will bring a burst of snow mixing with some rain during the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1-inch or less as high temps climb into the mid-30s. Slick roads during the morning commute and Wednesday evening as temps drop below freezing.
Thursday, brighter but cold as high temps only reach the mid-30s.
