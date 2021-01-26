Construction wrapping up on restored schoolhouse in Jasper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Jasper, construction is finishing on a fully restored one-room schoolhouse.
The Alexander School was started in 1820, and the building was crafted in 1918.
Now it’s being moved into the city of Jasper and renovated to become an exhibit displaying some of the history of education in southern Indiana.
The city plans to have it open to the public by April 1.
Local historian Delbert Himsel had the idea for the project over 50 years ago.
He says he’s proud of the work that’s finally paying off.
”It’s like being out in the desert, and then you come upon an oasis. And now we have it; a one-room school-oasis. Right here in Jasper, Indiana, right by the railroad tracks and the Patoka River,” shared Himsel.
The schoolhouse is part of a wider project by the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition to turn Old Jasper into a historic tourist spot.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.