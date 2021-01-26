Burning of toddler under investigation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called around 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 500 block of Orchard Street for a medical call where a 1-year-old was burned.
Police say the child was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and ultimately taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Detectives are investigating due to the nature of the injuries. They are working with medical professionals to determine the cause.
Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
