On Alert for light snow Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures climbed to near 50 on Tuesday in the wake of Monday’s rain. We are on alert for some light snow on Wednesday. Timing will bring snow in by late morning/afternoon. While only and inch or less is expected, there could be a few slick spots on the roads, even though most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas. Highs on Wednesday will push into the middle 30s. Sharply colder on Thursday with lows in the lower 20s. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s both Thursday and Friday. More rain likely over the weekend.