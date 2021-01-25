Utility bill help available in KY

A third round of utility relief is forthcoming as Congress passed the Omnibus Appropriations and Coronavirus Relief Package, H.R. 133 (“the Consolidated Appropriations Act”), which was signed into law Dec. 27, 2020. That package is expected to provide nearly $297 million to Kentuckians to protect tenants from evictions and utility disconnections, through the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction and Utility Relief Fund. More information on this program will be coming within the next few weeks.