Strassenfest making comeback in 2021

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper’s Strassenfest is set to make a comeback this year.
Officials had to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic.
However, the committee says they’ve decided to move forward with the planning process for this year’s festival.
Those on the committee have also decided on this year’s theme, which is “Jasper Strassenfest - A Cultural Experience.”
They also plan on adding a half pot this year with ticket sales starting in late June or early July.
As of right now, officials say they plan for Strassenfest to be held August 5-8.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.