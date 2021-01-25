Some Tri-State students head back to in-person learning Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Some students across the Tri-State will be heading back to school in-person Monday.
Tell City-Troy Township will welcome students back after having to shift to virtual learning last week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Henderson County Schools will also be continuing their hybrid model Monday morning.
Officials say their goal is to learn this way through February 5. They plan to announce their next phase of learning on Wednesday, February 3.
Owensboro Middle School will continue to learn virtually this week.
Leaders there say that’s due to increased quarantines of students and staff.
They won’t return to hybrid learning until at least February 1.
