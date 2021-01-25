Soggy Monday, on Alert for light snow Wednesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heavy rain soaked the Tri-State with over an inch of rainfall on Monday. Portions of Western Kentucky remain under a flash flood watch until Monday evening. Cloudy skies and more rain likely overnight and for the early part of Tuesday. Temps will remain in the 40s and may climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday. Another system moves in with colder air on Wednesday. We are on alert for some light snow on Wednesday which may cause slippery driving. Timing for the snow is still not clear at this point. The rest of the week will be dry and cold with highs near 40 and lows in the mid 20s. More rain and milder temps for the weekend.