Price named GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior forward Josh Price was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ victories over Lewis University January 21 and the University of Illinois Springfield January 23. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the first of the year for Price, who also won the award twice last year.
Price started the week with a 17 point, nine rebound performance in the 74-65 victory at Lewis. He was seven-of-12 from the field, one-of-two from downtown, and two-of-two from the line, while making three steals and blocking a pair of shots.
The senior forward concluded the week with dominating performance in USI’s 88-69 win at Illinois Springfield. Price posted a career-high 35 points on 12-of-19 from the field and 11-of-12 from the line. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and tied a career-high by dishing three assists, in addition to making three more steals and blocking two more shots in the win.
For the week, Price averaged 26.0 points per game on 61.3 percent from the field (19-31), 50 percent from long range (1-2), and 92.9 percent from the stripe (13-14). He also averaged a team-high 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game.
Price and the Eagles have a pair of games on the schedule this week at home starting with Lewis on Tuesday and Quincy University Thursday. USI’s game with Truman State, scheduled for Saturday has already been postponed due to COVID-19.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
