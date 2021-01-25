Police chase in Providence ends in Hopkins Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a police chase late Monday afternoon.
The Providence Police Chief tells us they had a call about a man driving without a license. When they tried to pull him over, they say he took off.
The chase went through Providence and ended in Hopkins County at Highway 109 and Highway 291.
The Chief says KSP and Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies helped, and a road block was set up.
He says that’s when the driver, Aaron Conrad, stopped.
No one was hurt, and he was taken into custody.
The Chief says Conrad complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
He faces several charges including possession of meth, driving without license, and fleeing.
The Chief says Conrad has a long arrest record.
Video from part of the the chase was sent to us by a viewer.
