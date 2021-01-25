‘New Year, New Life’ blood drive a success

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the American Red Cross in Evansville say their “New Year, New Life” blood drive on Friday exceeded their goal of 65 pints.
They say they collected a total of 83 units from donors.
This was the first big blood drive of the year from the Red Cross, and was a way to celebrate National Blood Donor Month.
Executive Director Theo Boots says success at this blood drive was crucial, because during the winter months, donor turnout is usually lower.
Combined with the coronavirus pandemic, officials say there is a great need for blood and convalescent plasma.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.