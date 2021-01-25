97 new COVID cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.; no new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,210 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths.
The total now sits at 613,228 confirmed positive cases and 9,352 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows no new deaths in our local counties.
It shows 97 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, 37 new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Perry County, seven new cases in Posey County, 19 new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,610 cases, 250 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,586 cases, 80 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,802 cases, 99 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,559 cases, 29 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,410 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,744 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,930 cases, 22 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,185 cases, 26 deaths
