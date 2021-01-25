Lowry wins 5k as Aces cross country teams open season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - For the sixth time in her career, senior Anna Lowry captured a race victory as the University of Evansville’s men’s and women’s cross country team opened their seasons at the Belmont Opener at Vaughan’s Creek Cross Country Course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn.
Lowry captured the individual championship with a time of 17:42.751, winning the women’s 5k race by six seconds as Evansville’s women’s team finished eighth in the 11-team field. On the day, Evansville finished ahead of Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, and Tennessee State.
Newcomer JJ Pedersen paced the Aces men’s team with a time of 27:10.212, finishing in 32nd place as UE finished sixth as a team out of eight in the field. The Aces bested Murray State and Tennessee State on the afternoon.
Just four seconds behind Pedersen was another newcomer in Peter Epur, who turned in a 33rd place finish with a time of 27:14.494. Two other Aces finished inside the top 50, aiding Evansville’s team effort, as Joshua Myers (27:38.651) and Timmy Miller (28:12.181) captured 37th and 44th place finishes, respectively. Miller’s time of 28:12 bests his previous PR by nine seconds, set at the UE Invitational last season.
Jackson McPheeters broke 30 minutes in the 8k with a time of 29:35.886, finishing in 56th. Rounding-out the Evansville effort were Ryan Melvin (31:56.750, 63rd), Carson Kline (32:19.882, 64th), Luke Watts (35:01.203, 69th), and Tyler Frields-Reifsteck (36:24.577, 70th).
The women’s team’s eighth-place finish was aided by Izzy Dawson (60th), Lauren Meyer (62nd), and Sam Weldon (63rd), who all finished under 22 minutes. Helping out Evansville’s effort on the afternoon, Tess Crossley (23:02.332), Kennedy Jester (24:52.839), and Haley Dean (25:05.644) all finished inside the top 75 for the Aces.
Miami (Ohio) captured both the men’s and women’s team victories on the afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.