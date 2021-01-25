Illinois moves into Phase 1B of vaccine plan

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois will move into Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday.
Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement during his coronavirus update Sunday.
This phase includes those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers like teachers, first responders, grocery workers and public transit workers.
Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites or local health departments.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,547 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,402 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,218 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 478 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.