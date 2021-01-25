Health Dept. doesn’t have reopening plan from KC’s Timeout Lounge

By 14 News Staff | January 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 3:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they have not received a reopening plan from the owners of KC’s Timeout Lounge.

As we reported last week, the bar was shut down for seven days after State Excise Police reported face covering and social distancing violations.

[Previous: Health Dept. closes KC’s Timeout Lounge for 7 days]

Management must submit a mitigation plan to the health department in order to reopen.

If they do and the plan is approved, they could reopen Wednesday, at the earliest.

