Health Dept. doesn’t have reopening plan from KC’s Timeout Lounge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they have not received a reopening plan from the owners of KC’s Timeout Lounge.
As we reported last week, the bar was shut down for seven days after State Excise Police reported face covering and social distancing violations.
Management must submit a mitigation plan to the health department in order to reopen.
If they do and the plan is approved, they could reopen Wednesday, at the earliest.
