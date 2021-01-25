Green River District reports 89 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 40 are in Daviess County, 17 are in Henderson County, there are 10 in both Ohio and Union counties, seven are in Hancock County, four are in Webster County, and there’s one new case in McLean County.
Green River health officials say there were no new local deaths reported.
The district has now had a total of 16,921 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 12,866 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 55 new cases Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,443 total cases. Of those cases, 2,195 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 1,134 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,673 cases, 130 deaths, 5,857 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,474 cases, 49 deaths, 2,259 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,443 cases, 114 deaths, 2,195 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,034 cases, 37 deaths, 1,548 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,745 cases, 53 deaths, 2,805 recovered
- Webster Co. - 985 cases, 15 deaths, 734 recovered
- McLean Co. - 712 cases, 25 deaths, 547 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,111 cases, 10 deaths, 896 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 661 cases, 14 deaths, 479 recovered
