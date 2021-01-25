Food security commission ordinance vote expected by Evansville City Council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Winnecke has asked the City Council to consider approving an ordinance Monday night to create the Commission on Food Security.
The Commission will coordinate services, funding and programs related to food security.
Officials say the 25-member body comprised of representatives from food-related organizations will also make recommendations to City government and other community stakeholders.
“Local nonprofits addressing food security have been working tirelessly towards the same goal,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Establishing the Commission will help organizations mobilize and share their resources.”
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a gap in Evansville’s food security.
During Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order and school closures, local organizations reported 8,000 meals requested in a single day.
“The Reopen Evansville Task Force quickly identified food security as a key issue in our response to the pandemic,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “The Task Force partnered with the Feed Evansville initiative and other agencies to fill the food security gap. This Commission is the next step in ensuring our residents have equitable access to food.”
